Many Peruvians were shocked to see that Lita Pezo, winner of 'La Voz Perú' and 'Yo soy kids' had qualified for the final of the Viña del Mar 2024 Festival with the highest score. However, in an unexpected twist, the 'Luchadora' singer finished in last place, so she lost the coveted silver seagull. This result has been criticized by users who described the Chilean music festival as a theft. Lita Pezo's family agreed to talk with La República and also joined the popular discontent.

What did Lita Pezo's relatives say about her result in Chile?

Teresa Pezo Ruiz, aunt of Lita Pezospoke with La República about her niece's performance and, like many Peruvians, questioned the jury's decision in Chile, since she won first place in the first two nights of the Viña del Mar Festival. She was also grateful for the support from the public, despite failing to bring the silver seagull to Peru.

“This has been quite disconcerting for us, because she has been at the top, but I don't know how the jury will feel about her rating, which surprised us,” said Teresa Pezo Ruiz. She also assured that despite her result, Lita Pezo has won a platform in Chile, and in Peru they are proud of her. “We know that she didn't win the seagull, but she has won the love of the public,” she concluded.

How was Lita Pezo's presentation in Viña del Mar?

Lita Pezo It was named after Peru at the Viña del Mar Festival, in the International Competition category. The main requirement was that the artist interpret his own song; and so, she opted for her recent song 'Luchadora', which talks about facing life's difficulties with your head held high. On the three dates that she performed and sang live, Pezo received the support of the voting public.

However, in the grand finale, The jury awarded a score of 2.7 points to the remembered 'Pantojita'. This loss caused her to occupy last place in the competition.despite having sung the same song and preserved the stage performance of the previous dates.

What did users say about Lita Pezo's score in Viña del Mar?

The most uncomfortable with this result were Peruvian and foreign users on social networks. Through the social network Viña del Mar Festival. They even assure that Lita Pezo's situation would be a robbery in the southern country so that the silver seagull would not win.

“Lita, I am totally outraged because you deserved that silver seagull. How is it that from having an average of 6.1 and 6.7 you went on to have 2.7? It's unheard of. You sang the same song, with the same quality vocal and interpretation. It makes no sense. Viña del Mar has shown that it is not a prestigious festival and its credibility is 0”, “As a Chilean, I am very ashamed of that Festival and its organization, the theft is evident. We all stayed shocked with those notes. It is not understood”were some comments from Internet users.