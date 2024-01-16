'Mean Girls', the musical film, premiered on Friday, January 12 in theaters in the United States and has been a success at the box office. From the first day that its remake was made official, the protagonists of the first version congratulated the idea and some even participated in some previews of the film, such as the actress Lindsay Lohan, who played the role of Cady Heron in the 2004 film.

However, Lindsay's opinion of the film has changed, according to her representative, who said that the actress is disappointed in the film. The new version of 'Mean girls' It has a scene that Lohan did not like, because it refers to a bad moment for the star.

Why didn't Lindsay Lohan like the new version?

The actress's representative publicly stated a few days ago that Lindsay she didn't feel comfortable with the new version of 'Mean Girls'. This is because in one scene rapper Megan Thee Stallion appears tasting the new Cady Heron (Angourie Rice): “The fire crotch is back.”

This scene included in the new version of 'Mean Girls', or the phrase that the rapper released, made reference to a bad moment in Lindsay's youth along with a friend from Paris Hilton, Who gave him that name? “Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the movie reference. She was shocked last week when she saw the movie for the first time” were the representative's statements.

Was this scene considered in the movie?

According to TMZ, the reasons why the actress and screenwriter Tina Fey placed this scene in the film, considering that Lindsay Lohan was present at the preview and made a cameo for the remake. Likewise, the portal's report claims that it was an error in the tape, but that it was not intentional, since Fey was delighted with Lohan's participation.

Tina Fey, actress of the two 'Mean Girls' movies. Photo: YouTube screenshot

