The court of Bologna found the footballer guilty Giovanni Padovaniwho was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, the model Alessandra Metteuzzi.

The events occurred on August 23, 2022 near the house of the ex-couple and the judge in the case, Domenico Pasquariellomade the decision pointing out the player and model had tried to explain that he was not sane.

Very clear what happened

The team player Sancataldesefrom Serie D, “injured the woman by kicking her, punching her and hitting her with a hammer, then with a baseball bat and finally with a bench that he took from a garden near the scene of the incident,” it was said.

The actions caused the death of Matteuzzi, who, according to the ruling, was murdered as a result of Padovani's inhumane attack.

“The actions took place at the door of his house and for which the footballer will have to serve a life sentence, in addition to paying compensation to the relatives of the victim who had already reported him for harassment weeks ago,” Marca de España reported.

And I add: “One of the fundamental testimonies in the case has been that of an investigator who had tried to demonstrate the obsession of the former soccer player and model in 2021. It was the same investigator, after learning of the brutal murder of the ex-partner, who contacted the police, reporting some “obsessive” requests, “that sometimes bordered on the absurd.” Testimonies collected and included in the documents of the investigation itself. A trial in which the aggressor was accused of aggravated homicide due to premeditation, harassment, frivolous motives and emotional ties.”

Likewise, the newspaper report warns that the detective indicated that there were “quick and insistent phone calls, even at night, to monitor the ex and find out if she was lying.” A behavior that was common in Padovani: “From the beginning it caught my attention that with great insistence, between 10 and 15 times a day, even at night, he expected to have information in real time about Matteuzzi's movements” to have “confirmation of the information she gave him over the phone. A behavior that she considers “excessive, I would say obsessive.” Alessandra even published on social media where she was, in addition to going to the place where she worked and recording a video inside the bathroom “to be able to verify the correspondence of the places.” (Spectacular Olympic goal goes around the world: a gem )

