On the track as a surprise

On the day of the presentation of the new Ferrari SF-24 and two days before what should be the day of the actual presentation of the new one RB20the Red Bull he took everyone by surprise by 'secretly' appearing on the track at Silverstone for a shakedown of the new car.

Max Verstappen he took to the track at the wheel of what will be his new 'weapon' for 2024 despite the bad weather that hit the English track today. Some 'stolen' shots of the RB20 they showed interesting technical innovationsparticularly regarding the rear axle.

New bonnet

The new bonnet of the car in fact it seems to take up the aerodynamic concepts seen in the past on Mercedes, with i two 'cannons' which develop up to the rear wing. Whether this will actually be the main innovation of the new car designed by Adrian Newey we will only find out in a couple of days.

In the meantime, rumors circulating among the teams suggest a future new leap forward, in terms of performance, for the Milton Keynes team. There are those who hypothesize that the step taken by the world champions compared to the 2023 single-seater could be approximately a second. However, the first real responses will only be available in the tests in Bahrain on 21-23 February.