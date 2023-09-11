Libya | At least 150 people died in Daniel storm

Storm Daniel, which came from the Mediterranean Sea, has tested several cities.

At least 150 people have died in the cyclone that has hit eastern Libya on Sunday and Monday, news agencies say.

Storm Daniel, which came from the Mediterranean Sea, has hit at least the area of ​​the cities of Benghazi, Susa, Beida, Marji and Derna.

Leading to the Benghazi Red Crescent Kais Fhakeri said according to the Reuters news agency, that 150 deaths were found in the city of Derna alone, and the number is believed to rise to 250. Administration spokesman interviewed by the news agency AFP Mohamed Massoud on the other hand, told about the casualties also in Marji, among others.

“The situation is very catastrophic”, characterized Fhakeri.

Dozens of people have been reported missing. There are at least seven people in the service of the army.

The streets were flooded in the city of Beida. The picture is taken from the video.

To the storm zone an “extreme state of emergency” and a curfew have been declared. Schools and shops are closed. Based on the video footage, the flood waters have carried away, among other things, vehicles.

The authorities announced on Saturday that they would close four major oil ports.

“SOS in the eastern part of Libya, Beida, Derna and many other cities are DROWNING… humanitarian aid is now desperately needed”, stated a Libyan diplomat Tamim Baiou In the X message service on Monday.