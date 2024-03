Monday, March 11, 2024, 11:52



| Updated 12:14 p.m.









Lau Noah, a Catalan artist living in the United States, will receive the 'Paco Martín Award for the revelation artist of global music' in 2024 at La Mar de Músicas. The Cartagena City Council, within its La Mar de Músicas festival, awards the Paco Martín Prize, …