The Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association (Aisla) opens registration for a free training course to become family assistants. With the slogan 'Specialized in altruism, the best job there is', the unique program aims to train highly qualified professionals in assisting patients with highly complex pathologies such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), to respond in an concrete to the current needs of home care. The training project, open to candidates aged between 18 and 55 residing in Italy, will start on 20 April. Thanks to the financial support of the Calabria Region, the course will be completely free. It will be held in two different locations, in Reggio Calabria and Cosenza, with a reception capacity of up to 40 candidates per location. Registrations will remain open until April 16th.

Aisla, the main Italian association that has been dealing with ALS for over 40 years – recalls a note – is convinced that the role of family assistants in the daily management of the person with ALS is of inestimable importance and requires significant commitment. Family support workers are essential not only in providing support to families facing complex pathologies such as ALS, but also in assisting elderly and non-self-sufficient people. In fact, expertise in home care becomes fundamental for offering personalized support.

“Being a family care worker expert in the protection of ALS patients – states Francesca Genovese, AISLA national councilor and president of the Calabrian section – represents a choice that offers a unique gratification for those who wish to specialize in a work activity that goes beyond the simple professional commitment and places the value of others at the center”. The course offered by Aisla stands out for the high competence of the teachers, who include some of the leading Italian experts on ALS. During the 72 hours of classroom teaching, divided into 4-hour sessions, students will acquire a solid theoretical basis. However, the most significant aspect of this course is the practical experience offered, which includes 16 hours of internship in a residential facility and 160 hours of in-home training with highly complex patients.

In Calabria, around 200 people are affected by ALS. These operators, thanks to their specific training, will be able to manage highly complex assistance at home. Although it requires dedication and commitment, this activity offers considerable personal satisfaction – highlights the note – and is an opportunity for those who wish to contribute to the general well-being of society. Aisla and the Calabria Region come together to respond to the care needs of Calabrian families and offer valid employment alternatives in the residential care sector.

For further details on how to join the training program for family assistants, you can contact Cisme, active from Monday to Friday, from 8.30 to 12.30, on the telephone number 0965.53922. It is also possible to send a message to the email address [email protected] or visit the association's official website at www.aisla.it.