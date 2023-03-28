Jacob is the name of a dog that was moved by its desperation when trying to dig into a gigantic landslide who on Sunday night devastated a neighborhood in the city of Alausí, in the center of the Ecuadorian Andes, with the instinct of finding his family buried by the landslide.

The farmer was saved from being swallowed by the landslide, but part of his human family didn’t make it, that’s why he doesn’t leave the place.

Sniffs and digs, sobs and He waits for someone to return his own. Vicky Lalón is Daniel’s girlfriend, the intermediate of the Ruiz-Morocho family, whom Jacob is desperately looking for, but she and her boyfriend they were saved because moments before the tragedy they left the house from him to go to his to pick up clothes.

She tells that Jacob was the largest of three dogs they owned and also enjoyed the company of three cats. The largest of the pets was the one that always accompanied the family outings, attentive to orders and ready to protect them.

More than playful, attentive and shrewd. Now he “smells his little house and starts digging, that’s why the rescuers dug in the place, but they could not find anything, because apparently machinery is needed to evacuate the amount of land” that fell on the houses of the neighborhood, Lalón told EFE.

Jacob “walks around, gets a little distracted but comes back… He is looking for his homer”, like many other people crying out for more help to try to rescue the victims. “They could be alive,” said Vicky hopefully.

Rescue teams continue to search for people after the displacement of land in Alausí.

Neither “is it known for sure how many people were in their homes at the time of the landslide, since the population knew about the cracks in the mountain and The authorities had already been notified.” last December, recalled Lalón.

He even pointed out that about ten days ago the inhabitants of this small town held a protest march to demand to the authorities to take “cards in the matter”.

In the middle of the disaster #Alausía dog named Jacob moves everyone by his desperation as he tries to dig through the gigantic landslide to find his family that was buried.

PS The loyalty and unconditional love that many humans need. pic.twitter.com/0COuTyEWJl — Paul Tutiven Fuentes (@paultutiven) March 28, 2023

Thus, Lalón said he believed that some people did evacuate on time and that many other families in the neighborhood collected belongings to leave the area “out of fear, but not because the authorities have warned.”

Of her boyfriend’s family “five left” with the landslide, “only two were saved”, one of them her boyfriend who went with her to get clothes to evacuate the place. “Families, trucks, vans, homes left” and that is why machinery is required to try to save as many as possiblehe repeated hopefully.

Family is family.

Jacob, a dog that does not go unnoticed among rescuers, sniffs the ground at ground zero in Alausí, looking for his human family that would have been buried in the landslide of great proportions. Courtesy @EmilioZamoraM pic.twitter.com/TEuyrBEkmh – The Info (@LaInfoec) March 28, 2023

The arrival of help is urgentbecause another neighboring neighborhood, San Cristóbal, could suffer the same fate if another of the slopes fell off.

And it is that hope is what motivates the community of Alausí, who saw how they rescued from the rubble a person and even a puppy that, like Jacob, he looks forward to seeing his family.



According to initial official reports, at least 16 people have died, another sixteen have been injured, half a thousand affected, 22 victims and 163 homes impacted by the avalanche.

EFE