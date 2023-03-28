what’s the story
- The office said in a statement that about 150 investigators from the French Finance Ministry, 16 French judges and six German prosecutors conducted searches in and around Paris in a case suspected of denying the authorities more than 100 billion euros in tax revenues.
- The statement said the raids follow five preliminary investigations opened in December 2021 into money laundering and aggravated tax fraud in the distribution of profits.
What are the target banks?
- The French press agency quoted the financial prosecutor’s office as saying that the process “required several months of preparation.”
- A spokesman for Societe Generale confirmed that the authorities raided the French bank, but said he did not know the reason, according to AFP.
- Le Monde newspaper mentioned that the targeted banks are Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, Exane, Natixis, and HSBC.
140 billion euros
- In 2018, a group of European news websites published an investigation into tax fraud dubbed “CumEx-Files”.
- The media group said in 2021 that the sums were suspected to have reached 140 billion euros ($151 billion) over 20 years.
#French #banks #raided #tax #fraud
Leave a Reply