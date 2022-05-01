If there is a character that ended up being a source of inspiration for multiple fan arts and one another cosplay that was Lady Dimitrescu, one of the main antagonists of Resident Evil Village.

His revelation generated the interest of many people. Not only from the players who waited for this game of Capcombut also those who were enchanted by the design of this tall, sophisticated and terrible lady.

Alcina Dimitrescu, which is her full name, is a woman of noble origins who impresses with her appearance. She is almost three meters tall and has an outfit based on the fashion of the 30s of the last century.

This vamp has an obvious femme fatale style and an intimidating aura. Her mere presence commands respect and even fear in everyone. She rules the Dimitrescu Castlewhere his three daughters also reside.

Source: Capcom.

Apparently you don’t have to answer to anyone, but in reality you don’t. Like other village leaders he must report to the mysterious mother miranda.

But from then on you are free to do what you want. There is an interesting story behind this character. However, what most caught the attention of many was his imposing appearance. That is why several cosplayers have dedicated at least one cosplay a Lady Dimitrescu.

Source: Instagram.

What does a good Lady Dimitrescu cosplay need?

It is the case of @claubailarinitawhose cosplay from Lady Dimitrescu showed up on the account ezcosplay from Instagram. The first thing that stands out is that she maintains both the classic long white evening dress and the wide-brimmed black hat.

Also the gloves of the same color and the curly hair of this vampire. You can not miss the pearls as well as the black rose on one side of her chest. East cosplay It has some good details.

The right makeup complements the above, but something that still helps create a good cosplay of the character is a suitable setting. The photo shows a house that could easily pass for one from the 1930s.

An old setting but not too much helps to make a good impression. After how well the game did, we will have to see what surprises us Capcom for the next. Will he be able to create such a popular character?

If you want to know more about the games of Capcom consult landgamer. we also have more cosplay that they can see