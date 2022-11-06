It seems that no child wanted to miss the Sunday day of the Calle de las Tapas. The pavilion attached to the Víctor Villegas Auditorium received from the early hours of noon hundreds of people of all ages who came to taste the wide variety of flavors offered by the event. There were young people, adults and older people, but the little ones of all ages who shared a table with their parents or grandparents stood out. Because, to enjoy good food, there is no age. Among his favorite dishes, the ‘nuggets’, the chips and the Iberian pork, but there were also those who were brave enough to dare with new flavours, like little Lucas who surprised his mother, with a plate of sushi in front of him, with a confession: “Mommy, I’ve tried the salmon, and I liked it!”

The busiest space in the Gastronomic Region of Murcia began its third day with the corridors overflowing and diners stationed at practically all the stands. There was even an offer in the hall of the pavilion. Up to six Asojam ham cutters worked overtime to offer the best solidarity Iberian from ElPozo to the attendees. Inside the pavilion there was not a square meter without a plate of the delicacy, savored by both adults and children, who ate with two hands in the arms of their parents, chairs or even on the floor, and accompanied by the toy truck that ElPozo he had given away many of them.

The attendees – young and old – have not hesitated to attend the culinary congress, like Juan, for whom it is “the perfect opportunity to enjoy the wide gastronomic variety of the Region in a small space”. “There are all kinds of Mediterranean flavors, also sushi and many different wines,” he noted. He was one of many who came with the whole family, because “it’s a different way of eating and we all really enjoy it.”

Among those who decided to spend Sunday in the corridors of the Murcia Gastronomic Region there was a good number of repeaters to the event, who were enthusiastic in previous editions. That is why this year they have once again enjoyed the splendor that Calle de las Tapas had lost in the last two years due to the pandemic. Miguel, his partner and his friends are an example of those who repeat year after year because “this is a luxury”. They confess that they have been regulars at the event since its inception: “We are here for a couple of hours, we relax and try the latest cuisine from the Region.” “We love food, wine and Murcia”, they declare toasting.

The most common reasons for repeating are the great attractions of the event: «Lots of atmosphere and very good food and drink. Having a great time is guaranteed”, according to Tere and Carmen, two friends who come year after year in search of “new experiences”. The reasons for others are to accompany those who serve behind a stand, but they return with more and more family members because they love the experience: «We convince them by saying that they are going to have a good time and we are always right».

The event is enjoyment. Of that there is no doubt, because among the corridors and the tables of the pavilion there was no lack of drinks, dishes and, above all, smiles and a good atmosphere. “We are really enjoying this magnificent event organized by LA VERDAD and Sergio Gallego. It is lucky for the people of Murcia”, praised Alberto with an Estrella de Levante and a plate of sushi on the table. Having just started their route, they had already tasted the classic meat pies from the Maite confectionery and now they were tasting “the new restoration of the Orenes group, which offers innovation and tradition”. His group of friends seemed to be delighted, because they have been coming since the first edition and they did not hesitate to confess that «we are addicted to the Gastronomic Region of Murcia. If God wants and we have the strength, we repeat for sure ».

In addition to family attendance, Calle de las Tapas is also a place for new friends. Due to the large influx of people, many decided to share a table and in the same space “friends and strangers too” gathered. Emilio had attended the event with the group closest to him, but he wanted to invite a family to eat with them, causing the laughter between them to soon be joint. They all agreed laughing and with a wine on the table in which they will repeat next year, “who knows if together.”