One of the most striking cases concerning the horrible fact of sexual abuse in recent years, has seen accused among other stars and famous people, even Kevin Spacey. These was accused by Anthony Rapp of attempting to harass him in 1986, when Rapp was still 14 years old. During the day yesterday in Manhattan the verdict of the jury was issued, which released Spacey of harassment charges.

This important verdict will certainly have a great weight not only in the personal life of the actor, but also in his career, given that, due to the accusations received, he has seen several roles in various films escape, as well as having received fines to pay for damages (as in the case of the House of Cards series). But let’s not forget that this was not the only accusation against Kevin Spacey, and he is still facing a trial in the UK.

On the specific case, the same Rapp expressed himself through social media, without however unbuttoning the verdict:

As you can read from the tweet, he he said he was extremely grateful for receiving the opportunity to bring her case before a jury, and stressed how important it was that this lawsuit has put in the spotlight the very important issue, as well as the need to fight for justice to be done.