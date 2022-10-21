At dinner at Palácio dos Bandeirantes, the governor spoke more than the president. Mayors see response to Doria’s distance

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) spoke little during the dinner with the governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), at Palácio dos Bandeirantes, seat of the state government, this Thursday (21.Oct.2022). According to mayors who participated, the speech lasted just over 2 minutes and made it clear the fatigue near the end of the campaign.

Before going to dinner, Bolsonaro participated for more than 3 hours in the podcast Intelligence Ltdwhich had a record of hits.

Most of the speech was by Garcia. He asked about 90 municipal managers to commit themselves to the presidential and state governor campaigns, with Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) ahead.

According to 2 mayors, who asked not to be identified, Garcia said it is necessary to carry out a sprint this week. sprint is a term used within a very popular business methodology in the United States called scrum and determines the performance of a set of activities at a fast pace in a short period of time.

This period is until Sunday (23.Oct). According to those present, Garcia said that the campaign will be won this week, and the last one would be to maintain the advantage. Garcia’s closeness to Bolsonaro was highlighted by those present.

For dinner, pasta was served with caprese salad and ice cream for dessert. To drink, coca cola and juices were served. There were no alcoholic beverages.

doria

According to mayors who attended the meeting, the event was timed to compensate for the fact that the former governor João Doriawho left the PSDB, never received the president at the palace.

All honors were made for the presidential reception. Dinner was in the residential wing.