Cross-country skiing Olympic champion Katharina Hennig, 28, will not be taking part in the Tour de Ski. “The body doesn’t cooperate health-wise,” she shared. It was a “hard decision” to forego the traditional stage race, which begins on December 28th in Toblach in South Tyrol and ends on January 5th in Val di Fiemme.

“I give my body the time it needs to get healthy and then I have enough time to prepare well for the upcoming World Championships in Norway,” wrote Hennig on Instagram. The Nordic World Ski Championships will take place in Trondheim from February 26th to March 9th. Last year, Hennig came eleventh in the Tour de Ski, and she is currently in seventh place in the overall World Cup despite health problems.