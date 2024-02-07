How the great Loredana Bertè reacted to discovering that she was at the top of the provisional ranking of the Sanremo Festival

At the fifth Festival hosted by Amadeus, which is still and increasingly dedicated to innovation, the one who put herself on display the most was the one who is the most 'veteran' of Sanremo or almost, the great Loredana Bertè. The partial ranking, drawn up at the end of the first evening, sees her in first place. How the ageless artist reacted.

Credit: loredanaberteofficial – Instagram

A magnificent success for the first evening of the 74th edition of Sanremo Festival, the fifth in a row presented by Amadeus. Last night all 30 competing artists performed on the Ariston stage, alternating with the many and highly appreciated guests.

The journalists in the press room voted at the end of the performances. Votes that served to draw up the first provisional ranking of what is and still remains a competition. At the end of the evening, the artistic director announced the top 5 of the aforementioned ranking: In fifth place Mahmoodin the fourth Diodatein the third Annalisa, in the second the new Angelina Mango and in the first, incredibly but not too much, the great Loredana Berté.

CREDIT: RAI 1

The ageless artist brought a song defined by herself “autobiographical and, at the same time, universal“.

It is a hymn and a manifesto to love each other. For all the crazy people free to be themselves. And I, for the first time in my life, instead of hating myself, AM CRAZY ABOUT ME.

CREDIT: RAI 1

A incredible satisfaction for Loredana to obtain this result, although it is a provisional ranking. An emotion that overwhelmed her, despite the great experience gained in her 12 participations in the Sanremo event, and which it failed to contain. On social media this morning, the singer wrote:

Thanks to all the press who gave me this dream! I know the ranking is partial, but I still don't believe it. I love you 💙👠🏳️‍🌈

The anticipation is now growing for the second evening, as always full of surprises, national and international guests and… music!