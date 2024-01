European Parliament session in 2014 | Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Diliff

The European Parliament approved this Thursday (18) for the first time a resolution calling for a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, but with one condition: the definitive dismantling of Hamas, considered a terrorist organization by the European Union.

The resolution was the result of agreed ideas between center-right and left-wing political groups and was approved by 312 votes in favor and 131 against. It is a symbolic measure and has no legal effects.

The approved measure also mentions that Israel has been carrying out a “disproportionate military response in Gaza” and calls for a European initiative that seeks to resume negotiations to make a two-state solution viable.

The European Parliament also called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages under the control of terrorists in the Palestinian enclave and full humanitarian access throughout the region. The body also expressed its support for international courts, calling on them to hold perpetrators of terrorist attacks and violations of international law accountable.