The FAPE rejects the attempt by Ayuso’s partner to violate the professional secrecy of elDiario.es journalists

The Federation of Associations of Journalists of Spain (FAPE) states in a statement that the request by Ayuso’s partner, Alberto González Amador, to investigate the communications of six journalists is an “attack against professional secrecy protected by article 20 of the Constitution,” which includes the right not to reveal sources. In the case of elDiario.es, the petition refers to three editors and the newspaper’s director, Ignacio Escolar.

The Federation hopes that the Supreme Court “ignores the request” given that, if accepted, it would “raise a conflict between freedom of the press and the privacy of sources.” “FAPE, without entering into the work of justice, reiterates that the businessman’s claims violate the fundamental principles of journalism, based on the right to information,” they say in a statement released this Thursday.

In this sense, the FAPE recalls that among these principles “the most notable are truthful and verified information and the rejection of hoaxes and false news that, in this case, it has already denounced.” “The Federation also rejects any attempt to intimidate journalists who carry out their work under these premises,” they add.

González Amador’s request occurs within the framework of the case for revelation of secrets that a Supreme Court judge is directing against the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, and the Chief Prosecutor of Madrid, Pilar Rodríguez. Judge Ángel Hurtado investigates the publication in various media of an email that denied the hoax spread from the Community of Madrid that the Prosecutor’s Office had offered an agreement to González Amador to be sentenced to a sentence that did not involve prison, when he had been the alleged fraudster who actually proposed the pact.

Ayuso’s partner plans to investigate the communications of four journalists from elDiario.es

Ayuso’s partner is now pursuing not only the leak of the email, but also the journalistic investigation of the criminal acts allegedly committed by González Amador, offered by elDiario.es on March 13. That is why it requests that the four national mobile telephone operators keep the metadata of the communications of the director of this medium and the three journalists who sign the exclusive beyond the twelve months required by the Law, in case they want to in the future. claim them.