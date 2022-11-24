Chickpeas are a source of vitamins and calcium, and have a high content of iron, magnesium, potassium and phosphorus. They are at the base of the Mediterranean diet along with lentils, beans or beans. And precisely in the new report on dietary recommendations, the focus has been placed on a greater consumption of legumes for a healthy diet. There are hundreds of versions with them to eat in winter and summer. In the supermarket you have already prepared jars that reduce cooking time. However, if you are dealing with chickpeas that are sold raw and usually cost less, it is not so easy to reach the perfect cooking point and as quickly as possible. But don’t despair because Karlos Arguiñano has the infallible method to cook them to perfection.

How to get the perfect cooking point



The television star chef who prepares 3 recipes of all kinds on ‘Cocina abierta’ on Antena and has his sister Eva Arguiñano for the desserts, also takes advantage of this space to give culinary advice to his viewers. In his program, he has explained his infallible method so that the chickpeas are cooked to perfection and do not take more than 10 minutes to cook on the stove. That they are at the right point is also important for the rest of the preparation.

The trick is to soak them the day before. This previous step will help you cook better and faster. It is a healthy dish but also heavy to digest, so if you want digestion to be lighter you can remove the skin with this trick. “These chickpeas, then we cook them, for 6 or 8 minutes in the pot,” explains Karlos Arguiñano. Although he warns that not all chickpeas cook at the same time, that in his case, as it was white and milky, this is the necessary cooking time. Others, due to their composition, will need you to leave them longer on the fire. For this reason, if you are going to make the traditional stew or a chickpea salad, it is important that before cooking them you look at the instructions on their packaging.