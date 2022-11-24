In Kharkov, the work of the subway was restored. This was reported on November 24 in the Telegram channel of the Kharkiv metro.

On November 23, the movement of subway and electric transport trains in Kharkiv was stopped due to power outages.

At that time, an air raid alert was announced throughout Ukraine, which lasted more than two hours. In addition, local media and officials reported explosions and damage to energy infrastructure facilities. In many cities there was no electricity and water.

On November 24, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, said that all the destruction announced by Ukraine in Kyiv was the result of the fall of foreign and Ukrainian air defense missiles.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia does not launch missile strikes on social facilities in Ukraine, all hit targets are related to military potential.

On October 10, Russian troops began inflicting massive strikes on Ukraine’s infrastructure facilities. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

The special military operation to protect Donbass, which Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.