Karina Cascella Defends Campara’s Wife and Attacks Chiara Ferragni

Karina Cascella comments on the gossip of the summer, namely the alleged flirtation between Chiara Ferragni and Silvio Campara, with the latter who left his wife for the influencer, siding with the manager’s wife and attacking the digital entrepreneur.

The showgirl, who posted photos of the two together published in recent days by the magazine Whohe wrote in a story posted on his profile Instagram: “It’s really sad that a 37-year-old woman with two small children says of a married father with two small children: ‘I’ll take him.’”

“It’s all laid out in detail everywhere so to add insult to injury,” added the former Big Brother contestant who then, referring to Chiara Ferragni, wrote: “Chiara has really decided to disappear forever, I must deduce.”

Meanwhile, according to the latest rumors, the relationship between the two is going through a moment of reflection: according to what was revealed by Gabriele Parpiglia, in fact, Campara does not want to lose his wife, while Chiara Ferragni could decide to take a step back.