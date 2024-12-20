The new Minister of Emergencies and Interior, Juan Carlos Valderrama, has announced that heThe Generalitat will create an early warning unit at the Emergency Coordination Center “so that situations like those experienced do not occur again“, alluding to the DANA that on October 29 left 223 dead and three missing.

As explained in his first appearance in Les Corts, this unit will “continuously” analyze and study possible meteorological risks that may affect the Valencian Community, in addition to having advanced tools for their monitoring, evaluation and interpretation. “Although official information will continue to depend on specialized organizations, such as AEMET or the Júcar Hydrographic Confederation (CHJ), we believe that it is essential to reinforce and complement this data. This will allow more informed, faster and more effective decisions to be made in critical situations,” he argued.

Valderrama has announced that the unit will integrate technologies such as AI, data analysis big data and geographic information systemswith the objective of “making faster and more accurate decisions that contribute to minimizing the human, economic and environmental impacts of any emergency.” Now, he has highlighted that “This effort must also be made by the Government” and that is why he will demand “urgently” the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaskawhich “accelerates the adaptation of the basic guidelines to the basic Civil Protection standard of 2023.”

He has also insisted on the proposal of president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, of “a national flood plan” because it does not consider “it is acceptable that the Basic Flood Directive of Spain is from 1995 and the Forest Fire Directive from 2013.” It has thus urged the Government to modernize and adapt its guidelines in agreement with the autonomies.

Along these lines, it has guaranteed that The Consell will make a “firm demand” before the Government to carry out “without delay” the works against the risk of flooding that the CHJ has been entrusted with “for many years” and which, according to him, “could have avoided many of the damages suffered.”

At the same time, he has committed that “in the future there is not a single municipality without an action plan in the face of emergencies and natural disasters, much less in the face of floods.” To this end, he has promised “new actions” to encourage these plans to be implemented, tested and practiced.





Stability for Firefighters

As for the forest firefightersValderrama has guaranteed that will give “stability to the 56 units throughout the year”so the reinforcement units will continue working from January 1 and “will become part of the annual device.” He has also promised that “the third shift will be a reality” and has estimated the investment for these improvements at 14 million euros. Another of its commitments is renew the vehicle fleetwith the purchase next year of five pumpers and 12 SUVs, and continuing with the plan to renew and improve the bases.

In terms of training, it has announced the launch of a security and emergency research center in the facilities of the Valencian Institute of Public Security and Emergencies (IVASPE), where “solutions will be developed, challenges will be studied and the best responses to future challenges will be sought” in collaboration with universities or companies.

One of the first actions will be to entrust him withCreation of a committee of experts in Civil Protectionmade up of “the best professionals in emergencies, security and crisis management.” “A new comprehensive emergency management system must be born from this collective effort,” he claimed.





Furthermore, it has announced the PECAC program, prevention against emergencies and collective active commitmentto prepare young people with the collaboration of the Department of Education, as well as that two new IVASPE headquarters will be promoted in Alicante and Castellón and that teaching staff will be paid “what other governments left pending.”

National Police Vacancies

Regarding the police, the minister has complained to the Government to “immediately” cover the more than 120 vacant positions in the National Police unit attached to the Generalitat and has announced that the Consell will lead “the long-awaited reform of its headquarters” in Pont de Fusta. He has also committed to a comprehensive reform of the Local Police Coordination Law to reflect their “true needs.”

On the other hand, he has promised anew public entertainment law to simplify proceduresreinforce security, give more capabilities to city councils and update the rights and duties of spectators, organizers, artists and performers.

About the bus on the streethas reiterated the promise of a new regulation for these celebrations “as a result of dialogue and consensus”, with the aim of guaranteeing “maximum safety” and “improving animal welfare”. A commission will be established to provide these celebrations with “the best possible conditions.”





From the opposition, PSPV deputy Alicia Andújar has described Salomé Pradas’ management “failed”Valderrama’s predecessor, and has ironically stated that the head of the Consell, Carlos Mazón, this time “was right” with the appointment, since “he has the dubious honor of being the third Minister of Emergencies in 15 months.”

Regarding the announcement of the early warning unit, he warned that this system “it is already planned and functioning” in the territorial plan of emergencies. On the other hand, he has questioned “how many lives would have been saved if Mazón had not gone to Ventorro” and has celebrated that the Prosecutor’s Office is in favor of investigating his management of the dana.

Jesús Pla (Compromís) has demanded “diligence” to the counselor and it has disgraced him that he made an intervention “as if the elections had been a few months ago.” He stressed that all the measures to which he referred “it was the obligation” of the Consell to have already put them in place and he asked “what” former councilor Elisa Núñez (Vox) would say about the management of the PP in Emergencies.

Furthermore, he has reported that Pradas has been the “most incompetent” person to occupy this position and has considered “interesting” the testimony that he can provide “in court” for his management, while at the same time he has charged against the “disappeared” former regional secretary Emilio Argüeso.





Joaquín Alés (Vox) has urged “study carefully all the mistakes made” on October 29 and asked “what specific failures do you recognize” by the Consell, after which he accused the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, of turning the catastrophe into “a political opportunity” to “attack” and “get into trouble” to Mazón because the Generalitat “is governed by the PP.”

In his reply, Valderrama thanked Vox for their “contribution”, “picked up the gauntlet of their criticism” and stated that hopes to “dialogue and build” a new “robust” emergency system. However, he has reproached Compromís for having become a “satellite” of the PSOE and has accused them of engaging in “political tactics”, while he has asked the PSPV if the Government of Spain “was up to the task of what it needed.” Valencia”.

Finally, in the counter-reply, the minister regretted the “insults, the harsh tone and the manipulation” of the left, which he accused of trying to “use the suffering of the people” with damage. Faced with this, it has “reaffirmed” its commitment to “improve management” and “learn from what happened.”