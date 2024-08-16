If you cast your minds back to October 2021, you may recall the news that Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas was set to make its way to the VR headset, Oculus Quest 2. While details on the project were thin on the ground at this time , it was said to have been “many years in the making.”

However, not quite three years since that initial announcement, Meta has now said work on the VR port is “on hold indefinitely.”



Here's our Ian unboxing a Meta Quest 3, complete with size comparison and tech rundown.Watch on YouTube

In response to a YouTube commenter inquiring as to the whereabouts of GTA: San Andreas VR, the official Meta Quest Vr account replied: “GTA: San Andreas is on hold indefinitely while we both focus on other projects.”

Meta then said it is “[looking] “Look forward to working with our friends at Rockstar in the future.”

In a further statement shared with IGNMeta again confirmed the port is indefinitely on hold. No further elaboration was given, although this news is perhaps unsurprising. Many had already supplied the project had been quietly cancelled.



Image credit: Meta/YouTube/Eurogamer

Meta had been tightlipped about this VR release for a while now. During its Connect conference in October last year, the company was asked by multiple publications for an update on Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas VR’s status, but it refrained from giving any particularly informative answers.

In fact, all Meta said at that time was “no comment” or “we don’t have any updates to share on GTA: San Andreas”.

At least we still have GTA 6 on the horizon.