Superenalotto draw today 2 April 2024: the winning numbers

SUPERENALOTTO DRAWINGS TODAY – This evening, Tuesday 2 April 2024, the Superenalotto draw will take place at 8pm. The game is followed by millions of Italians in the hope of taking home numbers that could change their lives forever. Today's draw, April 2, is scheduled for 8pm. TPI follows the Superenalotto draw (with its mind-boggling Jackpot dreamed of by millions of Italians) and the other draws in real time, live. Below are the winning numbers drawn today, the live draw:

SUPERENALOTTO – Draw on Tuesday 2 April 2024

Winning combination: 39 – 72 – 44 – 40 – 28 – 76

Wildcard number: 52

Superstars: 52

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competitions are published on the official website of the state monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/. We decline any responsibility for any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the site of monopolies and/or in betting shops)

TODAY'S LOTTO AND 10ELOTTO DRAWING

ATTENTION: Gambling can become an illness. Don't underestimate the problem. Play responsibly. If you have a gambling problem or need advice please contact play responsibly (toll-free number 800 921 121).

How much is the Jackpot worth today

But what is the Jackpot up for grabs today for the Superenalotto? The jackpot up for grabs for those who hit the 6 is 77 million euros. On February 16, 2023, the highest jackpot ever worldwide of 371.1 million was hit. Then on November 16th the last win of over 80 million.