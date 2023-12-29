Friday, December 29, 2023, 10:02



| Updated 4:59 p.m.

Very few bands in our country have a cult as ardent and lasting as Kante Pinrélico. No matter how many years pass between their new releases, the Cartagena band always has the fervor of an audience that continues to fall at the feet of one of the most representative proposals of the national post-punk scene.

Kante Pinrelico

When

Saturday, at 10:00 p.m.

Where

Beat Club Garage. Murcia.

How much

€10 / €15.

For this reason, and because his most recent song, the timely re-recording of his classic 'The Return of the Living Dead', convinces without cracks, his concert at Garaje Beat Club is quite an event. Furthermore, it is a performance that will be recorded for later publication as a live album and will be broadcast via streaming.