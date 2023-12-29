As always, you have the option to add the game to your Epic Games Store library by 5pm tomorrow . Once claimed, the game will be yours forever, without any kind of limits or additional costs. Just open the official launcher and reach the free games section.

The daily gifts continue Epic Games Store . In fact, it is now possible to claim today's game on the Fortnite author's platform. The free video game of December 29, 2023 And Snakebird Complete .

Snakebird Complete, what game is it?

Snakebird Complete

Snakebird Complete is a collection that includes Snakebird and Snakebird Primer. We are talking about 2D puzzle games in which we guide a bird-snake chimera that is able to move in various directions by bending its body to reach one or more fruits positioned in an inconvenient point of the level.

It is presented as a challenging puzzle game, although the graphic style suggests a light game for younger people. User reviews on Steam are very positive, with 94% positive reviews for Snakebird and 91% positive reviews for Snakebird Primer. The latter should also contain simpler levels than Snakebird.

It is also rumored that one of the next games on the Epic Games Store will be Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.