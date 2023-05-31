Juventus turn the page. And not just with sports justice. The forecasts on the losses of the financial statements that will close on 30 June oblige the Juventus management to start a technical-sporting reconstruction process based above all on cost containment. There is talk of a probable -120 million euros, with the net worth falling to around 50. And without the Champions League in 2023-24, even the accounts for the future will start with a strong handicap. The paths to sustainability, net of the speeches on the FPF, remain essentially two: either the shareholders inject more capital (a hypothesis rejected a few months ago by Exor’s number one, John Elkann) or Juve must cut. Translated: it is urgent to lower the wage bill. And maybe give up some valuable pieces.

Angel Di Maria and Adrien Rabiot are already outgoing, both expiring. And both with an important salary. A dialogue had begun with Fideo in March to continue together for another year, but everything then foundered. Juve, also in the light of the Argentine’s recent performances (0 goals and 0 assists in his last 15 appearances) are not yet willing to guarantee him 6 million net a year. On the other hand, it is impossible to keep Rabiot, who at least will free the Lady of her 7 million net salary. Not even Leandro Paredes will remain at Continassa, who will return to Paris after a disappointing year in black and white. Given the lack of redemption, Juve will have to pay PSG 2.5 million, but at least they will no longer have to pay the Argentine’s 7 million annual salary. In short, already from these three certain departures a share of savings is guaranteed. But it will hardly be enough to settle the accounts.

That’s why thinking about transfers will be one of the priorities of the next few months of the transfer market at Juve. It is clear that it is above all the big names who attract the attention of the wealthiest clubs. But while for profiles like Bremer or Locatelli the black and whites seem oriented towards wanting to resist, the discussion is more complex for Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa. The Serbian is back from a disappointing year, but has the eyes of the greats of half of Europe on him (Bayern, Man United, Chelsea, Newcastle and PSG). Juve made an important investment for him just a year and a half ago, but without the Champions Dusan might be tempted to change the scene. Also because the feeling with Allegri is at an all-time low. And faced with a fair offer, Juve could give the go-ahead to DV9 and then bet on Milik (the redemption is still in the balance) or Scamacca, who could leave West Ham on loan. Chiesa, on the other hand, has a contract expiring in 2025 and, with the restrictions imposed by the Juventus budget, renewal is problematic. The former Viola’s 2022-23 was conditioned by the slow start due to the injury suffered in the previous season and there were moments of tension with the technical staff. In recent months, Bayern had tested the ground with their agent through Salihamidzic, but now that the sports director has been removed from the Bavarians, it remains to be seen whether Chiesa will remain in the plans. The need to make capital gains to settle the accounts could then lead Juve to evaluate offers for young profiles such as Soulé and Iling Jr (much appreciated in the Premier League). While it is obvious that proposals will be heard for the elements to repay the loans (Kulusevski, McKennie, Arthur, Zakaria…), as well as for Rugani who has a high salary even without being a regular. Incoming, sustainable blows. Possibly Italians like Frattesi (Sassuolo) or on the launch pad like Carlos Augusto (Monza), Laurienté (Sassuolo) and Sulemana (Southampton).