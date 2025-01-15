The Justice of Castilla y León has exonerated a couple from the region from the full payment of a debt that they had accumulated and that It amounted to 233,000 euros.

“We wanted to make sure we had a roof over our heads during our golden years,” said one of the spouses in statements collected by the Family Debt Assistance Association, which carried out the mediation. This, together with the application of the Second Chance Lawhas managed to get them to end by not having to answer for their debt.

In order to maintain their seven properties, including their house – something they have finally achieved – the couple He accumulated up to 11 financial obligations –bonds, debt issues–. “But circumstances changed so quickly that we could not anticipate the magnitude of the difficulties,” this member of the couple continued. The decision to ask for this aid, this association has added, ended up aggravating their economic situation, even though at the beginning it gave them some breathing room.

Between 2021 and 2023, marriage, now “relieved” after the arrival of this historic ruling, received daily calls from their creditors, something “common” in the words of lawyer José Domínguez, belonging to the organization that has helped them, and which also brings with it an increase in stress and anxiety: “It is impossible for them to manage alone,” he expressed.









The Leonese They tried, without success, to negotiate with these companies to which they owed moneyafter which they went to this Family Debt Assistance Association. There this Second Chance Law was recommended to them. To benefit from it, in addition to being a natural person – individual or self-employed – who is insolvent to pay their debts, they must belong to at least two different creditors.

Seven hundred euros a month in five years

So that they could keep their properties, the aforementioned association reported in a statement, first of all, a payment plan was proposed to which they could respond, 700 euros per month for five years.

In the judicial procedure, the organization’s legal team achieved the exoneration of unsatisfied liabilities last October 2024. With this, the couple so He only had to return the 42,000 euros that corresponded to that payment plan.

When the whole process began, the couple “experienced immediate financial relief.” When the attempts to seize their properties or the payments on cards or loans were paralyzed, they recovered “a certain emotional peace of mind.”

After the arrival of this resolution, the creditor companies of the marriage, among which is Cofidis or the financial entities BBVA or Santander, They will not be able to include them as defaulters nor demand additional payments from them.