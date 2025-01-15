Feijóo opens up to “talk” with Junts about a motion of censure with Vox to go to elections

“It is urgent to give Spaniards the possibility of saying how they want to be governed. “Whoever believes that it is reasonable has the doors open to talk.” This is how the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has opened himself up to negotiating with the parliamentary groups, including Junts, a possible motion of censure against Pedro Sánchez to go to elections and for which Vox has already announced its support.

Immigration, investments and a meeting with Puigdemont: the Junts folder that is blocking Sánchez’s majority

Feijoo said yesterday on Onda Cero that “you do not negotiate with those who have pending cases with the Justice Department,” but this Tuesday, at an informative event in Madrid, he assured that censorship “is urgent and necessary.” “Not to assume power, but to return power to the citizens,” he said. “So that Spaniards vote knowing now that the PSOE program was false,” he added.

“Those who supported the 2018 motion should support any motion that is presented” against Sánchez, Feijóo has assured. “Will they do it? That is the question,” he said. “Ask Junts, ask other parties,” he replied to the journalists who questioned him.

The PP leader closed 2024 without any hope of unseating Pedro Sánchez in Congress. “They don’t give the numbers,” Feijóo said last December in an informal conversation with journalists before the Christmas holidays. The hopes of the first opposition party were passing, according to its leader, because the judicial offensive overthrew the President of the Government.

Barely a month later, the parliamentary arithmetic is the same, at least in appearance. But the public disputes between Junts and the Government, and the rapprochement of the Catalan independence right with the Spanish one (on account of the tax reform, the transfer of powers over migration or the distribution of minors welcomed in the Canary Islands) seem to have breathed optimism into the PP.

On Monday, Feijóo already considered the option of censorship in an interview, but he was much more cautious. Beyond denying a hypothetical negotiation with Puigdemont, and considering “implausible” the possibility that he himself would travel to be photographed with the former president who fled from Justice, he did show himself willing to use the seven votes of Junts to access the Palace of Justice. Moncloa to call elections that, now, he believes would catapult him to the Presidency of the Government.

“Mr. Puigdemont will have to decide if the man who has deceived him” is trustworthy, Feijóo said on Onda Cero. “What do I gain if I win the elections and don’t govern and don’t get amnesty? “It is the question that is being asked,” the former Catalan president said.

Feijóo recalled that in 2023 there were already negotiations with Junts for his investiture, and that then they conveyed to him the same “proposals that were made to Sánchez.” “I told him no,” he added about the amnesty. The PP studied the pardon measure for at least 24 hours and did consider pardons as a plausible option.

“I am more reliable than Sánchez, Puigdemont can reach that conclusion, that Mr. Sánchez has lied to him, but Feijóo cannot.”

Feijóo’s accounts only work out if the PP can add Vox and, at least, another parliamentary group in the same vote. The PP thinks about Junts and the PNV, but the Basques have already shown themselves in public totally opposed to censuring Pedro Sánchez.

Feijóo confirms that the PP will support the Government’s latest pension reform



The one who has reiterated his position is Santiago Abascal. The leader of Vox this weekend showed himself in favor of voting on the motion of censure even with Junts (a party he wants to outlaw) as long as it is to go to immediate general elections. That is the proposal launched this Tuesday by Feijóo.