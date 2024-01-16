Genoa – A school always open, even in the afternoon and in summer, with free theatre, music, art and sports coursesas well as free transport, canteen and pre-school services, a full-time Montessori primary section, innovative learning environments in collaboration with the University and the IIT, will be created in the outskirts of Genoa.

He predicts it “New Horizon”an innovative project against school dropout to save the neighborhood school at the Cep in Genoa Pra' conceived by Community of Sant'Egidio for the experimental sections of the 'Voltri 2' Comprehensive Institute, which will be activated from the 2024/25 school year.

The project involves the activation of a new full-time Montessori or Montessori-inspired primary school section, a full-time arts-oriented lower secondary school section, free transport for entry and exit from school, free canteen (breakfast and lunch), free pre-school, innovative learning environments, school facilitators who, upon request, will follow the children in after-school activities and in a free summer center lasting a month.

In the afternoon all children will be able to take advantage of free educational activitiesfree sports and artistic lessons for small groups, included in the training offer: theater lessons held by teachers of the Teatro della Tosse, music and art lessons held by professional musicians and artists of the Esperanto and Linkinart associations, sports activities in collaboration with sports associations .

“This is a civil commitment in which we want to try to put all the best energies of our city community at the service of children and young people who live in marginalized conditions. – explains the project manager Sergio Casali – We are convinced that it is necessary to give more school to those who need it most and that the best schools in a city should be on the outskirts. The dream is not to limit ourselves to slowing down the flight of families from hilly schools, but to reverse the trend by attracting children and young people from the neighboring neighbourhoods”.