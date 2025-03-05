Lizbeth Ovalle, Tigres player, left an indelible brand in football with a goal against Chivas that seemed impossible. A spectacular auction, baptized by the player as “Camaroncín”, has become the topic of conversation not only in Mexico, but worldwide, after giving viral on social networks and being considered one of the most impressive goals of the year.

The goal came in the 75th minute of the game, when Jenni Hermoso sent him a perfect and Ovalle center, in an act of pure magic, as his nickname indicates, ‘La Maga’, jumped back with his legs collected and with the left -handed he made a shot that sneaked through the upper corner of the goal. He left everyone present speechless.

The player described him as a “unintentionally” goal, since her initial intention was not to shoot directly to the arch, but simply an attempt to divert the ball: “I don’t know how I did. I have not seen it, ”he said after the game. However, the result was a goal that will remain in everyone’s memory.

This has transcended quickly, generating debate about whether it is one of the best goals of the season and becoming a firm candidate for the Puskás Award of the FIFA of 2025, award that annually recognizes the best football goal of the year, or the Marta award, created this year specifically to award the best of women’s football.

The International Press and the goal of Lizbeth Ovalle

Lizbeth Jacqueline Ovalle’s magic has had an immediate international impact. In Argentina, the newspaper La Nación did not hesitate to qualify its as much as a “Anthology goal.” In Colombia, Antena 2 described it as “a pirouette that has never been seen so far.” In France, words like “Sublime” began to resonate, predicting that this goal could be one of the favorites to receive worldwide recognition.

This triumph keeps the Amazons in the upper part of the table, currently in fourth position, after imposing 2-0 against Chivas on day 10 of the MX League.