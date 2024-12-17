Justice confirms that the Facebook moderator’s mental disorder was due to the “extreme violence” of the images

The Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) has ratified the ruling of a Social Court that considered the mental disorder of a Meta content moderator an occupational accident due to the “extreme violence” of the content that the worker had to filter. .

This has been concluded by the Social Court of the TSJC, which rejects the appeal of Meta’s subcontractor company in Spain to review the content of Facebook and Instagram in a ruling advanced by The Vanguard and confirmed by the court.

The judges emphasize that the different pathologies suffered by the worker were due to his employment and not to a previous disorder or a common illness, as claimed by the company CCC Barcelona Digital Services. This firm is part of the Canadian group Telus, with content moderation subcontractors for Instagram or Facebook in numerous countries, including Spain.

The ruling emphasizes that, as the affected person himself and the National Social Security Institute (INSS) maintained, “work stress is the sole, exclusive and undoubted trigger” of his mental health problems.

“There is no doubt that the worker is exposed to highly shocking content from a psychological point of view, likely to have a traumatic impact, particularly when we talk about day-after-day viewing, with a determining requirement for work rhythm,” reasons the Catalan high court. in its resolution.

The employee had to classify content so that inappropriate content was not published, and as a member of the ‘high priority’ team, he had to watch content related to terrorism, suicides, self-mutilations, beheadings of civilians at the hands of terrorist groups and torture for hours. .

Contrary to what the company claims, the TSJC judges conclude that hours of viewing of images of “extreme violence” is the “clear determining cause of the psychological alteration” of the worker.