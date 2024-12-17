

12/17/2024



Updated at 8:17 p.m.





Part of the accusations that the businessman Víctor de Aldama has made in court against the former minister José Luis Ábalos, the advisor Koldo García and other members of the Government and the PSOE may be endorsed or discarded without leaving the National Court: the commission agent assures that He keeps evidence on a mobile phone that was seized upon his arrest last October for a hydrocarbon matter. And the judge in charge of that case, Santiago Pedraz, has authorized the dump.

As Confidencial has revealed and ABC has verified in legal sources, the order that agreed on the entries and searches carried out in this investigation that is being carried out under summary secrecy authorized the seizure and dumping of the electronic devices that were intercepted from Víctor de Aldama.

The collected material is housed in a separate room of the case to which only the defense of the person under investigation, as it affects fundamental rights, and the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office have access. As Aldama has been stating, in that terminal there are the conversations that would prove, for example, that Ábalos’s first-born son was interested in the transfer of an apartment in Castellana that he claims he signed to rent with an option to purchase in a fictitious agreement to guarantee commissions to future for public works.

It would also house evidence of the contacts that it alleges with profiles such as the chief of staff of the Minister of Finance, Carlos Moreno, to whom he claims to have delivered in the presence of Koldo García an envelope with 25,000 euros as a thank you for a task by the Tax Agency that he granted. the deferral of payments for one of his companies. Aldama maintains that the terminal contains proof that there was a relationship between the two and Moreno even asked him to find an apartment for him.