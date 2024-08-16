Eurojackpot draw today August 16, 2024: the winning numbers | Superenalotto | Live

This evening, Friday 16 August 2024, at 8.30 pm, the show will be performed the 66th extraction of 2024 of the Eurojackpot game, a pan-European lottery launched in March 2012 as a competitor to the EuroMillions in which 18 countries belonging to the European Union participate. What is it? What is it? It is a sort of European SuperEnalotto that fascinates millions of people. TPI follows all the Eurojackpot draws live, in real time. What are the winning numbers for today’s Eurojackpot? Below are the winning numbers drawn today, Friday 16 August 2024:

EUROJACKPOT DRAWING TODAY 16 AUGUST 2024 LIVE – UPDATE FROM 8 PM

Winning combination: 4 – 11 – 16 – 46 – 50

Euro numbers: 1 – 3

(The winning numbers of the contest Eurojackpot are published on the official Sisal website. We decline all responsibility for any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the official website of the competition and/or at the betting shop)

Eurojackpot Drawing: What is it?

This is a prize competition in which you have to choose 5 numbers out of 50 and 2 Euro numbers out of 10, playing at Sisal points of sale. The cost of the minimum play is 2 euros equal to a single combination of 5 numbers and 2 Euro numbers. You can play Eurojackpot every day from 6.00 to 23.55. Any winnings can only be collected in the country in which the play was made. The countries participating in the draw are Italy, Holland, Denmark, Germany, Finland, Slovenia, Estonia, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Croatia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland. The draws take place every Tuesday and Friday at 20.30. Every time the jackpot is won, it starts again with a prize pool of 10 million euros, which increases with each draw.

Eurojackpot Draw: Play Responsibly

ATTENTION! Gambling can become a real disease. Play responsibly. If you have a gambling problem or need advice for gambling problems, you can contact Responsible Gaming. How? From landline and mobile phone to the toll-free number 800 921 121 from Monday to Friday from 9.00 to 20.00 and on Saturday from 9.00 to 12.00; through the website www.giocaresponsabile.it Always.