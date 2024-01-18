The end of 2023 was not the best for world cycling after learning of the death of the rider Melissa Hoskinswho was run over and killed, according to initial investigations.

Rohan Dennis, time trial world champion in 2018 and 2019, was arrested in Australia in connection with the fatal run-over of his wife.

Not believing

The Police reported in a statement the arrest of a 33-year-old man accused of reckless driving resulting in death, among other charges, and released him provisionally pending a court hearing on March 13.

The authorities indicated that on Saturday afternoon they went to a residence in the city of Adelaidein the south of the country, following the accident of a woman.

The 32-year-old victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he died. The couple were the parents of two children.

In the last hours, Hoskins' funeral services were held, attended by his family and friends, but what caused curiosity is that Dennis was present at the events alongside his two children.

Dennis, who retired at the end of last year and his last team was the Jumbo Vima, He is charged with “dangerous driving, negligent driving and endangering human life, resulting in death.”

Melissa Hoskins and Rihan Dennis.

The former runner is summoned by an Adelaide judge in March to give his testimony.

“Melissa's joy of life touched many people. Today we celebrate a life that was cut short too soon. Melissa's best days were yet to come,” were the words of Peter Hoskins, Melissa's father.

Less than three weeks after the moment cycling champion Rohan Dennis is accused of causing his wife's death on an Adelaide street he has attended her funeral. Hundreds gathering in Melissa Hoskins' home city of Perth to mourn her loss. @KomarekMichaela #9News pic.twitter.com/i4H2lnvC2H — 9News Adelaide (@9NewsAdel) January 17, 2024

