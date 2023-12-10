Barranquilla lives a new version of its carnival, one that can also be breathed in the streets, in the shops, in the parks, in every nook and corner, it is a red and white carnival, a football carnival, because the Junior is in the final, ready for the fight against Medellinthat is why the city is unbridled, and the Metropolitan stadium will be the epicenter of that happy congregation, there the first duel in search of the end of the year star will be fought this Sunday (4 pm).

It was up to Independiente Medellín to defend its good campaign and its great moment on coastal land, where any team can fall and live hell if it is not careful, due to the heat and pressure of the fans, due to the excitement of the Barranquilla crowd. that lives its final party with the enthusiasm typical of the region, with great confidence in the rebirth of the team that has everyone dreaming.

These factors will be faced by DIM, the Paisa team that will play the first leg with the aim of surviving and getting out of that cauldron on its feet, to arrive home the other Wednesday to impose its conditions on the Athanasius Girardot.

But first things first. The first leg. Junior arrives at a splendid moment, he lives a second life, a resurrection that took him from crisis to prominence, from hardship to fervor.

Junior knows how to get up, and when he does there is no one to contain him, he is an excited, rabid, hungry shark, who smells blood and goes after his prey, capable of anything for victory. That’s Junior in a final, that’s why there are those who pray in a coastal accent that Junior should not be let live.

The rojiblanco team is motivated by the great moment of its players, particularly the attacker Carlos Bacca, that illuminated idol that covers the entire team with its light. Bacca’s goals came when Junior needed them most, he is now 16, fighting to be the top scorer, as in his best times, as if the years did not pass him by, and thanks to those goals the Barranquilla team is where it is today , looking at the League from above, from the place where he can touch the star he longs for.

“To become champion this team has to continue adjusting things, we know that we have to correct and make some moments of play better… Junior takes these games differently and the players know how to play this game, there is great energy in the team. group and great enthusiasm,” said the coach Arturo Reyes after Junior got rid of Tolima and qualified for the final.

On the other side is a Medellín assembled to be a champion, a Medellín that was climbing and destroying rivals, with an imposing pace, with goals, with players in great football condition. If Junior celebrates Bacca, Medellín celebrates Edwuin Cetré, Poderoso’s top scorer with 14 goals, another who also wants to finish as top scorer.

Medellín appeals to those goals, and to the collective work that has given it so much success, to overcome this first leg, to leave the Metropolitano with a favorable result. “We already managed to reach the final, now we are going to go for everything.

The team we have, the support of our leaders, the people who love and believe help us with that. We have two very tough finals left, we are going to play them with all the faith and all the enthusiasm,” the coach shouted, like a battle slogan. Alfredo Arias, the one who has been in charge of making this team run like clockwork. Medellín, which qualified early, does not seem to have any fears, although it would have preferred that the game not be played at 4 pm, when the weather is most malicious towards visitors.

Barranquilla is not paralyzed, on the contrary, it is euphoric, it is happy, it is motivated, as this city knows how to be, because what lies ahead is a final, a possibility of a title, a new carnival that will have its first big episode today: Medellín will try to survive; Junior, devour it in one bite.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

