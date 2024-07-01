UEFA announced on Monday that a “Ethics and Discipline Inspector” UEFA will “conduct a disciplinary investigation into a possible breach of the basic rules of decent conduct” by the England player Jude Bellinghamfor his gestures during the round of 16 match against Slovakia, played this Sunday in Gelsenkirchen.

The striker, who scored the goal that forced extra time in the 95th minute of the match at the Arena AufSchalke, made a few gestures in front of the Slovak bench after scoring the equaliser.

“Information on this matter will be made known in due course,” UEFA added of the English striker, whose next match is next Saturday against Switzerland in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Bellingham’s Apology

In the evening, after the match, the player explained on his social networks that the celebration had been “a gesture of internal joke towards some close friends who were at the match.”

“Nothing but respect for the way the Slovak team played tonight,” he added. UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Committee has also opened “disciplinary proceedings” against the English Football Association for “mass disturbances” and “setting off fireworks.” The decision will be taken “in due course,” he added.

