The franchise of Hellboy It has not been the most successful in recent years, given that after the films directed by Guillermo del Toro A product as good has not come out, in fact a new attempt was made in 2019 with David Harbour in the lead role, but neither the actor Stranger Things managed to save the ship. However, the creator of the saga Mike Mignolahas not given up and has ventured into the production of The Crooked Mana new attempt to bring the character’s name to the top.

For this version we have Jack Kesy in the leading role; they are also confirmed Jefferson White, Leah McNamara, Joseph Marcell, Adeline Rudolph, Carola Colombo, Nathan Cooper, Hannah Margetson and Martin Bassindale.

Here is your first preview:

Here is the description of the film according to its producer:

From the master storyteller, original creator of #Hellboy : Mike Mignola and Brian Taylor, the twisted minds behind Crank, bring you Hellboy: The Crooked Man, based on the critically acclaimed graphic novel. In theaters soon.

For now, no release date has been confirmed, but it is scheduled to hit theaters sometime between August and October of this year.

Author’s note: The truth is that it doesn’t look amazing at all, let’s hope that in the next few months they surprise us with scenes worth seeing. For now things are still the same, and it’s scary that there will never be a chance to turn things around.