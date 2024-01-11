The recent wave of violence in Ecuador raised alarm bells in Brazil, where the authorities are afraid that Ecuadorian drug trafficking could move to Brazilians.

According to local press reports, investigative sources are revealing a large-scale presence in Ecuador, specifically in the port of Guayaquil, of people who belong to the Brazilian criminal group called the First Capital Command (PCC), working with Mexican cartels and also mafias of Albanian and Italian origin.

The possible breakdown in the logistics of drug trafficking from the country of Ecuador could lead, according to experts, to a high-level displacement to Brazil.

The main suspects in the million-dollar theft in Ciudad del Este, Paraguay, are the First Capital Command (PCC), a dangerous Brazilian gang.

One of the biggest challenges that has already been identified is the use of drones by the aforementioned criminal organizations.

The PCC, like the Mexican cartels, found a tool in this technology and they use it for intelligence operations, surveillance and even as lethal weapons.

The situation that is being experienced in Ecuador to attack prisons is causing concern to grow that precisely these methods of using drones will extend to Brazil, especially if the Mexican cartels expand their operations from Ecuadorian soil.

Brazil already knows what the use of drones by the PCC is like due to its use in criminal activities, from bank robberies to coordinating prison operations and, in this way, introducing prohibited merchandise.

Drones and cocaine: Members of the main Brazilian criminal group, or Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC), which operates alongside Mexican cartels and the Albanian and Italian mafias, in Andrangheta, offer logistics to the Mexican cartels and can take advantage of the crisis in Equador. pic.twitter.com/UGYxthxUoe — Political Fatos (@PoliticosFatos) January 11, 2024

According to information from Infobae, given everything that is experienced, John P. Sullivan, an expert who spoke with the media, thinks that Brazil should develop legal frameworks and technologies to counteract the criminal use of drones, highlighting the need for greater international help between security forces and companies dedicated to manufacturing drones.

As such, the region does not have technological platforms that help with mitigation, allowing there to be a vacuum which can be taken advantage of by outsiders, such as Russiaproviding technology to eliminate drones at a low cost.

