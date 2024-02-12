ElAnalistaDeBitsa well-known YouTube channel that deals with comparing different versions of video games on a technical level, has proposed a new analysis, this time dedicated to Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden and its PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.

As indicated, the frame rate of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden it tends to be at a constant 30 FPS in Quality mode on PS5 and Xbox Series direct competitor. Both versions have drops, but on PS5 they are slightly worse.

On PChowever, in 4K resolution with DLSS 2 set to Quality, maximum settings, RTX 4080, i9 12900K and 32 GB of DDR5 RAM, the frame rate remains around 130 FPS.

In the video you can also see the graphics quality comparison between the various modes.