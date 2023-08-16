Juan Sebastian Molano prevailed in the first stage of the Back to Burgos, which took place this Tuesday with departure in Villalba de Duero and arrival in Burgos, after 161 kilometers, and is the leader of the competition.

Molano was the fastest at the finish, after his teammates from UAE Emirates in the end they controlled the possible leaks.

good ending

It is the third victory of the boyacense packer in the competition, since he already registers victories in 202.

Molano defeated the cyclist of the Movistar Ivan Garcia Cortinawho disturbed him in the final meters, but he could not defeat him.

It is Juan Sebastián Molano’s 22nd victory in his sports career, the most important being the stage he won last year at the end of the Back to Spain.

In addition, the Colombian adjusts his third victory of the season, after winning a fraction of the UAE Tour and of the Denain Grand Prix – Porte du Hainaut.

“Two years ago I won here too. I’ve come from bad times, but this victory comforts me,” said Molano.

And he added: “You have to enjoy yourself. Spain has been a good country for me, because I have achieved key victories.”

This Wednesday, second stage, between Oña and Salt Pool13 km team time trial.

classifications

Stage

1. Juan Molano 3 h 38 min 58 s

2. Ivan Garcia mt

3. Edoardo Affini mt

4. Victor Koretzky mt

5. Iuri Leitao mt

40. Adam Yates mt

42. Santiago Buitrago mt.

49. Einer Rubio mt.

55. Diego Camargo mt.

73. Primoz Roglic mt

General

1. Juan Molano 3 h 38 min 38 s

2. Ivan Garcia mt

3. Edoardo Affini at 8 s.

4. Victor Koretzky at 10 s.

5. Iuri Leitao mt

12. Aleksandr Vlasov mt

44. Santiago Buitrago mt.

51. Einer Rubio mt.

73. Primoz Roglic mt