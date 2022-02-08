The Celeste Machine of Cruz Azul beat the Panzas Verdes of León at home on the corresponding day 4 of the Clausura 2022 tournament, by the minimum difference 0-1 with a score of Uriel Antunathe capital team took the three points.
After 30 minutes of the game, the goal of the cement box came, which put them up on the scoreboard and after having the advantage, the team focused on neutralizing the team from Ariel Holan that sought to equalize the board, however, they could not achieve it, so the visit took the victory.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
In the press conference after the match, the Peruvian coach was questioned about how to win that night and ruled out that his team is a “mouse trap”, also explaining that his team learned to adapt to the “situations” that exist in the game. , likewise, assured that it is a lack of respect to see that style of play as “mousing”.
“Who says that he is a buzzard, who has the authority or the secret recipe, to say what it is to be a buzzard. I am interested in telling people that one works on the different facets of the game, we try to adapt to the different moments of the game, that is football today. In that misunderstood truth, we end up confusing people. Atlético de Madrid wins by counterattacking, with the quality of its players. It’s a lot of what we and our rivals do. I think it’s disrespectful to say that a team is a buzzard. I hope someone tells me on a blackboard what it is to be a buzzard, ”he pointed out.
With the victory on date 4, the team from La Noria rose to the general sub-leadership with 10 units along with Atlas, only below Club Puebla, which also has 10 points, but with a better goal difference.
#Juan #Reynoso #upset #sends #message #criticize #style #play
Leave a Reply