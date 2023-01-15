Juan Fernando Quintero was presented this Sunday as a new player of the Junior from Barranquilla, in an act that took place at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium.

First, Fuad Char spoke about how his arrival was achieved: “Negotiations are always easy, as long as the player has more experience, things are more complicated. Juanfer had offers from the south of the continent, from Brazil specifically, and we were reviewing and We explained to Juanfer that the possibility of buying the definitive transfer was very difficult for us. He reviewed it and we linked him only with a professional contract for one year, we hope to renew it permanently.”

For his part, Quintero revealed that one of the reasons for accepting Junior’s offer is to adapt to Barranquilla and get closer to the National Team, as Char also stressed in his speech.

Presentation of Juan Fernando Quintero as a new Junior de Barranquilla player.

Below are Quintero’s main phrases:



The effort to arrive: “I am pleased to be here, the affection of the people moved me much more. We all know what happened, but it was more the desire to give them this joy. I come to win, to compete at a high level, I am in one of the greats of Colombia and thank them for that love. This year, God willing, will promise a lot for us.”



What have you seen of Junior: “I have been able to see the team play, the ones that come from Barranquilla play well, the teacher Arturo knows them. I am very happy, when someone like that is of age, they have to have the passion as a child and that energy is transmitted on the field”.



Contact with the experienced: “Talking with the seniors was very important, talking with Carlitos, who I shared many years in the National Team, Sebas called me, with great joy to be able to compete and that we believe that we can do important things.”



The physical state: That is a myth. A game is resolved in two seconds, it’s not 90 minutes scoring goals. In my case, I always prepare well, the physical thing is a myth. I am happy, where I want to be. It’s not just me, there are many of us, and at some point in the game and I’m going to decide, someone else can do it too. My physical condition, we know from the doctor’s experience, he handled it as he was. I come from Argentina well, you know the coach he had, I have nothing more to say.



The objectives with Junior. “Saying what we are going to win is a question mark, but with the daily work, the mentality, the youth and the hierarchy, we are going to try to give everything. If one leaves the glass empty, one remains in peace. This process is beautiful because it “We’re going to start. We’re going to aim for everything, that whatever we’re going to play we win and get titles. From me, always expect that respect. We’re going to try to take the teacher’s messages to the pitch”.

After the press conference, Fuad Char presented Quintero with the number 10 shirt, the same one worn by club icons such as Carlos Valderrama and Giovanni Hernández.

This was the arrival to the field of Juan Fernando Quintero

The event with the public in the stadium was scheduled for 3 pm, but was delayed about 10 minutes. Quintero jumped onto the field accompanied by his mother, Lina Paniagua: his daughter, María José, and Willy, Junior’s pet.

While the cheerleaders made him a street of honor, El Cumbión del Junior rumbled in the stadium and the traditional siren that sounds at the end of the year. Junior reported 41,000 viewers.

Quintero, who was in street clothes at the press conference, appeared on a platform in the middle of the field, already dressed in the Junior’s full uniform. On the stage was the phrase “The Shark has a new 10”.

“Thank you all very much for this welcome,” said Quintero, who was immediately applauded. “My family and I are very grateful,” he managed to say, while the stadium chanted “Quintero, Quintero.”

“I am where I want to be, that passion takes me, transmits me. Here I am. Thank the Char family, all the people who were part of this negotiation, they know how hard it was, but with great hope to achieve everything we want , you in the stands and us in the field”, added Quintero.

“For me this number is very important because of what it means, first for my father, then for uncle Giovanni. And I want to thank my uncle Cariaco,” Quintero said when talking about the number 10 shirt. Luis ‘Cariaco’ González also appeared on the stage, after handing over the number to Quintero. He now wears 7.

The official presenters told him that, from now on, his last name will not be Quintero, but Kingtero. “That’s yours, I just play football and I receive that love. For my part, I always respect, give them lots of joy and I hope I can have lots of joy,” he replied.

Just as Quintero called El Papá al Pibe and El Tío Giovanni, the official announcer gave him his title: El Padrino. Thus, he got off the stage, stepped on the field, made 21 with a ball and began to go to the stands to distribute balls to the fans, starting with Oriental.

After finishing the impromptu return, Quintero returned to the field and kicked a couple of penalties in the north arc, with Willy as an impromptu mascot. One crashed it on the stick and another stuck it in. And then, back on the stage in the center of the field, they handed him a marimonda mask, which he put on to the rhythm of the chorus “put it on, put it on.”

“That the other teams have each other, that here in Barranquilla we will blow them up,” Quintero said before saying goodbye to the fans. Now comes the best: the preparation for the League, which will begin on January 24.

