Around 30,000 demonstrators took to the streets of Madrid to protest against the region’s conservative government, accused of dismantling public health to favor private companies. Tens of thousands of health professionals took to the streets of Madrid this Sunday (15/01) to protest what they see as an erosion of public health infrastructure.

Around 30,000 protesters marched in the Spanish capital, a spokesman for the regional government said. Health professionals blame the regional government, led by conservative Isabel Diaz Ayuso, for health problems at the local level.

Ayuso is the president of the Popular Party in the Madrid region. His party has been criticized in recent years for not addressing staff shortages in primary health centres.

Ayuso’s policies during the pandemic have been heavily criticised, with Madrid recording one of the highest excess death rates in Europe. Organizers say Madrid spends less money per capita on primary health care, despite being one of the richest regions in the country.

They say that for every 2 euros spent on healthcare in Madrid, 1 euro ends up in the private sector. Primary care services have been overwhelmed since the pandemic and medical workers protested last November against the regional government’s plan to allow more private participation in health partnerships.

Protesters took to the streets carrying signs reading “SOS Public Health” and “Stop Privatization” to protest the regional government’s lack of support for the public health system.

Ayuso claimed the protests were orchestrated by leftist parties ahead of regional elections, scheduled to take place in late May.

