Jordi Arce will be appointed the new manager of the PSRM-PSOE, according to socialist sources informed LA VERDAD. The appointment will be approved this Wednesday at the scheduled meeting of the Regional Executive Commission. The proposal comes from the secretary general and delegate of the Government, José Vélez, Arce’s political mentor, who like him comes from Calasparra.

Arce left the PSRM Organization Secretariat after the last regional congress, when José Vélez replaced him with Nuria García. He is familiar with the position he is assuming, since he has already held these functions on a provisional basis since Carmina Fernández, former manager and today deputy secretary general of the PSRM, was elected deputy in the Regional Assembly.

The socialist leader is also a councilor in the Calasparra City Council, where he is in charge of the Sports, Celebrations, Development and Industry delegations. Jordi Arce is a technician in Administrative Management and has worked as a salaried employee in various companies. During the time he was in charge of the Organization Secretariat, he was on the payroll of the PSOE.

According to the statutes of the PSRM, the managing director has the function, in coordination with the Secretariat of the Organization Area, to “direct the functional support structures, wealth management, human resources management, and the formulation of party accounts.” . He is accountable to the federal manager and the regional executive, whose meetings he can attend.