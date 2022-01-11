Spotorno, fire in a shack near a camping site

Savona – Fire in Spotorno next to the Leo campsite. In the early afternoon, around 2 pm, an explosion raised fear and concern among the inhabitants of Spotorno. A fire broke out in a shack between Via dei Pini and Via Siaggia. Immediate intervention by the firefighters, the volunteers of the forest fire prevention civil protection and an ambulance that rescued a person who was burned and transported in yellow code to the hospital in Savona.

The rescue teams they worked for a few hours to contain and tame the flames that destroyed the hut and burned a small stretch of woodland close to the ground involved in the flames. The causes of the fire have yet to be clarified, among the hypotheses a gas cylinder that could explain the loud roar felt by the population when the first dense column of smoke rose.