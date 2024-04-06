Within hours of releasing the one-woman show 'Now sit down, lady!', Johanna San Miguel said that she hopes that her co-stars This is war visit her. In the humor that characterizes her, she did not hesitate to call Katia Palma, Cristian Rivero and Renzo Schuller “extras”. “The confrontations with Katia Palma They are part of the show. She is invited, of course, to come see the show. Also Cristian (Rivero) and Renzo (Schuller). Yes, let the extras come,” she said before letting out a loud laugh.

What did Johanna San Miguel say about her mother?

Already in a serious tone, dressed in her remembered character of Pataclaun, Queca said that Johana has lived through very difficult moments, but that her mother has played the most important role there. “Thank God, Johanna has a wonderful mother where she can take shelter and refuge. A 78-year-old woman who hugs her when she has been a victim of all the prejudices, although I don't like the word 'victim',” she commented.

After that, he recommended the show for all generations from 13 years old. “Johanna has important support from her mother and, precisely, This show has something beautiful, which is the complicity that exists with our ancestors. The wisdom of a mother, of a great woman, is a treasure,” she noted.

“Laughter heals, heals and, through humor, we can say many things,” added the actress. In addition, she gave details about the one-man show that will star the 'ghost' of 'Pataclaun'. “Queca has given me great satisfaction, the best. She has accompanied Johanna in her best and worst moments. “This is a show that has no double meaning or themes linked to sex,” she warned.

The one-man show, which will be for seven dates at the Peruvian Japanese Theater (Jesús María), is defined by the host of 'This is war' as “an exciting adventure in which we will be able to recognize the signs of the feared, by some women, moment when they must accept that they have become 'ladies'. It will start on April 6, with performances every Saturday and Sunday in April, at the Peruvian Japanese Theater. Tickets on Teleticket.

Johanna San Miguel talked about her professional projects. Photo: diffusion

“Queca will speak for Johanna San Miguel”

What will this one-man show be about? “Queca will be 100%. She is a woman, let's say, mature, although she does not accept it. In the previous show ('Looking for a husband in bed'), which was successful and reached Europe, she was part of the show, but she was not looking for a husband, the one looking for a husband was me, Johanna. Time passed and now I no longer look for a bed inside or a bed outside. Now it's me and my cats. So, given this current situation, Queca fits perfectly because she is a mature woman and it is her turn to talk about what I am experiencing right now, because for me a sole proprietorship speaks about what you are experiencing right now,” said San. Miguel.