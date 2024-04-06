Football | Arsenal went top of the Premier League – a vital win for relegation-fighting Luton

Manchester City celebrated an away win over Crystal Palace. Arsenal beat Brighton.

Arsenal celebrated a 3-0 away victory over Brighton and rose to the top of the English Premier League, at least for a while. However, the situation may change already on Sunday, when second-placed Liverpool will face Manchester United on the away field.

Arsenal's goals did Bukayo Saka penalty kick, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard.

The London team Arsenal has a total of 71 points and Liverpool has a point less. The battle for the Premier League title is very tight, as Manchester City is also on 70 points. On Saturday, City won 4–2 away from Crystal Palace. City and Arsenal have played one match more than Liverpool.

Manchester City's Norwegian star Erling Haaland and in Aston Villa's English Ollie Watkins on the other hand, they are in a tight fight for the top scorer in the Premier League.

Haaland succeeded in finishing once on Saturday. Watkins went one better, scoring twice as Aston Villa drew 3-3 at home to Brentford.

Haaland has scored 19 goals this season and is at the top of the Premier League goalscoring list. Watkins has one goal less than Haaland.

The star of the match between Palace and City was the Belgian star of the Manchester giants Kevin De Bruynewho finished twice and had one hit.

Fourth-placed Aston Villa led their home campaign against Brentford with Watkins and by Morgan Rogers with hits 2–0, but Brentford completed three consecutive goals in the second half and took the lead. Watkins brought Villa level in the 80th minute with his second major goal on Saturday.

In the relegation battle Luton took an important 2–1 home win over Bournemouth. Carlton Morris completed the home team's winning goal in the final minute of regular time.

The win moved Luton level on points with Nottingham Forest, who are on the right side of the relegation zone. At the same time, Luton tore a six-point gap to Burnley, who are in second place, who suffered a 0-1 away defeat to Everton on Saturday.

Fulham and Wolverhampton suffered home defeats, when the former lost to Newcastle 0–1 and the latter to West Ham 1–2.