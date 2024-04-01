On March 31, 2024, he is already part of the blacklist of Cartagena futsal. The resounding defeat of Jimbee Cartagena against Movistar Inter, last Sunday (1-8), will be difficult to forget for the staunchest fans of this sport in the municipality. This match adds to other historic setbacks at home. The 2-9 against Hércules in 2016 was the last precedent for a goal difference as wide as the one conceded by Duda's team at the Palacio de los Deportes in Cartagena.

“Disaster” and “calamity.” This is how the Melonero coach described last Sunday's defeat. Movistar Inter scored six of the eight goals in the first ten minutes of the second half, labeled as “embarrassing”, chaotic and with avoidable errors by the Jimbee players. The Inter team is the great power of Spanish futsal with no less than 65 titles and from now on it can also boast of being the first club to conquer the Palacio de los Deportes in Cartagena by such a wide goal difference, since its partial inauguration in October 2017.

March 31, 2024

Jimbee Cartagena 1-8 Movistar Inter.

April 2, 2016

Reale Cartagena 2-9 Hercules.

November 18, 2011

Reale Cartagena 2-11 Carnicer Torrejón.

October 28, 2011

Reale Cartagena 2-9 Puertollano.

November 13, 1999

Mínguez Sáez Cartagena 3-10 Playas de Castellón.

To find such a great victory for Cartagena's futsal, we have to go back to April 2, 2016, when Hércules San Vicente came out through the front door of the old Bombonera with a 2-9 score very reminiscent of Plásticas Romero in the Second Division stage. . Puertollano also won by a difference of seven points against those then led by Luis Fonseca, in October 2011 (2-9).

The 'little hand' of Mario Rivillos



Very shortly after that, history repeated itself, this time against Carnicer Torrejón in one of the grayest matches in Cartagena's futsal (2-11). Then the team was in relegation positions and was the victim of a Mario Rivillos in a state of grace, scoring five of the eleven goals that day.

Uge, surrounded, at 3-10 of Playas de Castellón.



Antonio Gil / AGM





In the memories of many fans, the overwhelming victory of Playas de Castellón (3-10) is still latent, for the worse. Javi Matía, Luciano and company could not do anything to avoid the gale of the visitors, who already led 1-6 at half-time.

There are also precedents of a 2-9 favorable to Miró Martorell. And there is the 0-6 of ElPozo Murcia against Plásticas Romero in the 2015 Copa del Rey. At home there is an 8-0 of Palma in 2016, the 8-1 of Santiago in 2018, the 7-1 of Inter in 2019 and Barça's 8-1 in 2022, among others.