Israel promised the United States in a video conference on Monday that it would take into account existing concerns about the planned offensive in Rafah in the Gaza Strip. This is evident from a statement from the White House. And according to the Palestinian authorities, at least three hundred bodies have already been found in and around the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City after the Israeli army withdrew on Monday morning. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.

