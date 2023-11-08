Jimbee had another good opportunity last night to beat Barcelona, ​​the best team in the country, against a Sports Palace that presented a full house that is increasingly common in a city that is getting back into futsal. However, when everything looked like another day to remember, it ended up going wrong in one fateful minute and Duda’s team ended up being overtaken by the Blaugrana.

Jesús Velasco’s team came out better, as if wanting to demonstrate that, despite their four losses, they are well-founded leaders of the category. The visitors maintained possession for an infinite first minute, where Chemi had to intervene to save the visitors’ first goal. He could not avoid it in a set-piece action when Sergio González, from the edge of the area, ended up putting his team ahead.

Jimbee recovered after the goal. Through shots from medium distance he little by little cornered the visiting team, which, however, came out with a lot of venom on the counterattacks. In one of them, Catela was about to make it 0-2, but, immediately afterwards, a splendid feint by Bebe ended with a ball into the area that Javi Mínguez could not put into Dídac’s goal, but Jesús Izquierdo could. Second instance.

Jimbee Cartagena Chemi, Bebe, Mellado, Darío and Juanan. Also playing: Tomaz, Javi Mínguez, Luçao, Motta and Jesús Izquierdo. 2 – 3 FC Barcelona Dídac, Erick, Dyego, Sergio González and Pito. Also playing: André Coelho, Antonio, Adolfo, Catela, Harrison and Touré. Goals:

0-1, Sergio González (minute 2). 1-1, Jesús Izquierdo (minute 16). 2-1 Tomaz (minute 31). 2-2, Pito (minute 31). 2-3, Catela (minute 38).

Referees:

Carlos Bustos and Pablo Delgado. Bebe, Javi Mínguez, Luçao, Coelho, Dyego, Pito, Catela and Harrison were cautioned.

Track:

Cartagena Sports Palace. Almost full. 4,000 spectators.

It was 1-1 at half-time, but with the impression that the home team’s second goal was closer than the Blaugrana’s. And that, precisely, happened in the 31st minute. A great set-piece action was taken advantage of by Tomaz Braga when he took advantage of a rebound from Dídac after a shot, once again, from Javi Mínguez to put his team ahead.

A fateful minute



However, the joy was too short-lived. In the few seconds that the very large audience was able to enjoy, the Jimbee had been loaded with fouls. An action in the center of the field marked the fifth for Duda’s team. A few seconds later, Pito dribbled past Tomaz, who had been imperial throughout the match, and surprised Chemi to tie again. The man from Mazarron seemed to have done something more, but Pito’s point-blank shot was too hard.

The goal came as a shock to the fans. Catela dribbled in an extraordinary way to Mínguez, who grabbed him from behind and awarded a double penalty. The Blaugrana couldn’t beat Chemi from ten meters out, as the man from Mazarrón held on and the ball ended up hitting him in the chest. The melon team was saved and Duda took a risk with the goalkeeper-player with Juanan wearing the goalkeeper’s shirt, since Motta was injured in the first half. He suffered a puncture in the abductor.

In an action with the ball controlled, Dyego jumped into the pool in front and the referees signaled another foul to Mínguez. Catela did not waste it this time to make it 2-3. There were two minutes left and Duda’s team tried, but they couldn’t do anything and they were 7 points behind Barça.